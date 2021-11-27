Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James began coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of NYSE BXSL opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $34.62.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th.

In other Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. news, insider Robert J. Bass bought 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.64 per share, with a total value of $115,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

