Citigroup Raises EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target to $58.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EPR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Shares of EPR stock opened at $47.78 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 367.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.02.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,307.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,827,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,384,000 after purchasing an additional 132,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,615,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,687,000 after purchasing an additional 172,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,341,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,011,000 after purchasing an additional 110,830 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,953,000 after purchasing an additional 900,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.