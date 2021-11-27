Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to announce $1.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.67 billion. Citizens Financial Group reported sales of $1.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year sales of $6.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $6.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $7.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.55.

Shares of CFG stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,456,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,700. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $51.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $8,121,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $2,246,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 741,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,817,000 after acquiring an additional 49,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 264.9% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 16,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.