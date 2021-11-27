Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.900-$4.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19 billion-$3.20 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTXS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.50.

Shares of CTXS opened at $82.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.26. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $82.71 and a 12-month high of $145.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $635,215.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $96,510.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,229 shares of company stock worth $1,390,965 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citrix Systems stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700,410 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of Citrix Systems worth $82,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

