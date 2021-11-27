Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires New Position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 130,766 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 521.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SD opened at $11.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $436.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.93.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 55.10%.

SandRidge Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

