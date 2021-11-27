Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 24.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 78,912 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter worth approximately $546,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter worth approximately $424,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 7.5% during the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 25,439 shares in the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

Shares of PFN opened at $9.57 on Friday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $11.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. This is a boost from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.