Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMBS. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 618,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,869,000 after buying an additional 303,033 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,428,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,450,000 after buying an additional 157,878 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 255,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,578,000 after buying an additional 141,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after buying an additional 116,097 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $52.78 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $52.62 and a 1 year high of $53.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.10.

