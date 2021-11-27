Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $771,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033,112 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,517,532,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,541,000 after acquiring an additional 473,808 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,011,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,491,000 after purchasing an additional 357,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,621,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,134,000 after purchasing an additional 153,275 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $250.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.59 and its 200-day moving average is $242.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $197.80 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

