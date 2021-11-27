Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $909,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 81.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,973 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 17,189 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Target by 107.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $246.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Target announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

