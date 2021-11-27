CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNFinance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get CNFinance alerts:

NYSE:CNF opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. CNFinance has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 650.91, a current ratio of 543.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.22. CNFinance had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNFinance will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNF. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in CNFinance during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CNFinance during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.