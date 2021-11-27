CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNFinance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of CNFinance stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 650.91 and a current ratio of 543.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.30. CNFinance has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.22. CNFinance had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNFinance will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNF. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CNFinance during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in CNFinance during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNFinance during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CNFinance during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 3.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

