Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Position Lowered by LCM Capital Management Inc

LCM Capital Management Inc lessened its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,439,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245,038. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $86.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.48 and a 200-day moving average of $79.48. The firm has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.51%.

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

