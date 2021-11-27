Comerica Bank Sells 918 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of New Jersey Resources worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NJR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $44.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.31%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $156,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

