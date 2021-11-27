Comerica Bank Sells 9,923 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 21.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,023 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,923 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BancFirst by 494.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in BancFirst in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BancFirst in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BancFirst by 39.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis L. Brand acquired 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 38.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BANF opened at $64.95 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $77.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.50.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $119.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.80 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 14.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

