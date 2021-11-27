Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,579 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 585.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBD opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

