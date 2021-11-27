Comparing Logansport Financial (LOGN) and Its Competitors

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS: LOGN) is one of 118 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Logansport Financial to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Logansport Financial alerts:

This table compares Logansport Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logansport Financial 31.74% N/A N/A Logansport Financial Competitors 19.72% 8.46% 0.96%

Logansport Financial has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logansport Financial’s peers have a beta of 0.61, indicating that their average stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Logansport Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Logansport Financial pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 25.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Logansport Financial and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Logansport Financial $11.68 million $3.91 million 8.87 Logansport Financial Competitors $833.66 million $84.32 million 14.62

Logansport Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Logansport Financial. Logansport Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Logansport Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Logansport Financial and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logansport Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Logansport Financial Competitors 395 1666 1404 87 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 5.99%. Given Logansport Financial’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Logansport Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Logansport Financial peers beat Logansport Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Logansport Financial

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Logansport Savings Bank. It provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers services under the following categories: Personal Banking, Personal Lending and Business Banking. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Logansport, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for Logansport Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logansport Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.