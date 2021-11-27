Comparing Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Merger and Upstart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Merger N/A N/A N/A Upstart 12.30% 17.67% 12.63%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pioneer Merger and Upstart, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A Upstart 1 3 5 0 2.44

Upstart has a consensus price target of $270.78, suggesting a potential upside of 29.31%. Given Upstart’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Upstart is more favorable than Pioneer Merger.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.8% of Pioneer Merger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of Upstart shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Upstart shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pioneer Merger and Upstart’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Merger N/A N/A -$40,000.00 N/A N/A Upstart $233.42 million 73.53 $5.98 million $0.80 261.76

Upstart has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Merger.

Summary

Upstart beats Pioneer Merger on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pioneer Merger Company Profile

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

