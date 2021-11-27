Conceal (CCX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $111,412.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 27th. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000795 BTC on popular exchanges. Conceal has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and $111,412.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,330.07 or 0.98819111 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00050079 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $186.30 or 0.00338860 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.20 or 0.00496915 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00014673 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.68 or 0.00179478 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011660 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001637 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Conceal Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,989,556 coins and its circulating supply is 11,421,665 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

