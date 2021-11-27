Conduit (LON:CRE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $420.00

Shares of Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 420 ($5.49) and last traded at GBX 420 ($5.49), with a volume of 32164 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 429 ($5.60).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 460.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 860.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £675.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.80.

In other Conduit news, insider Elaine Whelan acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.80) per share, for a total transaction of £97,680 ($127,619.55). Also, insider Richard L. Sandor acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 431 ($5.63) per share, for a total transaction of £10,775 ($14,077.61). Insiders have purchased 83,500 shares of company stock valued at $37,449,500 over the last three months.

About Conduit (LON:CRE)

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

