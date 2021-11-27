Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.37. Conn’s posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 128%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Conn’s.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.74 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, Director Norman Miller sold 52,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $1,345,434.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Conn’s by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $360,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,092,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.67. 240,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,577. The company has a market capitalization of $668.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.51. Conn’s has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average is $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About Conn’s

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conn’s (CONN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.