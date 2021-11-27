Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth about $2,074,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 68.3% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Emfo LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,310. The company has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.62. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $80.43.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

