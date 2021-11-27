Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Short Interest Update

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the October 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CSTA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.80. 545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,923. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTA. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 125.8% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 44,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 24,727 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 49.7% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 59,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 19,882 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 1.3% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 231,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

