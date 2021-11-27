Contrasting BOX (NYSE:BOX) & PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC)

BOX (NYSE:BOX) and PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get BOX alerts:

79.9% of BOX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of PowerSchool shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of BOX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BOX and PowerSchool, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOX 1 2 5 0 2.50 PowerSchool 0 3 7 0 2.70

BOX currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.97%. PowerSchool has a consensus price target of $35.86, indicating a potential upside of 71.57%. Given PowerSchool’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PowerSchool is more favorable than BOX.

Profitability

This table compares BOX and PowerSchool’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOX -4.13% -48.70% -2.00% PowerSchool N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BOX and PowerSchool’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOX $770.77 million 4.69 -$43.43 million ($0.23) -103.73 PowerSchool N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PowerSchool has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BOX.

Summary

PowerSchool beats BOX on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations. The company was founded by Aaron Levie, Dylan Smith, Jeff Queisser and Sam Ghods in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.