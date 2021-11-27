Contrasting Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) & Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) and Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gladstone Land and Klépierre’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land $57.03 million 16.88 $4.93 million ($0.35) -80.40 Klépierre $966.53 million 6.36 -$897.51 million N/A N/A

Gladstone Land has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Klépierre.

Risk & Volatility

Gladstone Land has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Klépierre has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Gladstone Land and Klépierre, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Land 0 4 2 0 2.33 Klépierre 4 6 1 0 1.73

Gladstone Land currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.16%. Klépierre has a consensus price target of $19.40, suggesting a potential downside of 10.02%. Given Klépierre’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Klépierre is more favorable than Gladstone Land.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.5% of Gladstone Land shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Gladstone Land shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Land and Klépierre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land 2.38% 0.36% 0.14% Klépierre N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Gladstone Land beats Klépierre on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Klépierre Company Profile

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes. The company was founded in November 1990 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

