Contrasting Loncor Gold (LONCF) and The Competition

Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS: LONCF) is one of 96 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Loncor Gold to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Loncor Gold has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loncor Gold’s peers have a beta of 1.43, indicating that their average stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Loncor Gold and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Loncor Gold N/A -$2.24 million -31.07 Loncor Gold Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 17.53

Loncor Gold’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Loncor Gold. Loncor Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Loncor Gold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loncor Gold N/A -7.53% -7.19% Loncor Gold Competitors -55.92% -40.90% -0.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Loncor Gold and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loncor Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Loncor Gold Competitors 796 3512 3790 109 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 61.95%. Given Loncor Gold’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Loncor Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Loncor Gold peers beat Loncor Gold on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Loncor Gold Company Profile

Loncor Gold, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Ngayu and North Kivu projects. The company was founded by Arnold T. Kondrat on August 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

