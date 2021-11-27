Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.59.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VLRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLRS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.48. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $23.58.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

