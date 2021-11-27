Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ (CRBP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRBP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.08.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.86. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.39% and a negative net margin of 2,856.56%. Research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 998,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 763.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 467.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

