Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Lowered to "Hold" at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust that focuses principally on the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of suburban office buildings located in select submarkets in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Corporate Office Properties operates three real estate service companies: Corporate Development Services, Corporate Office Services and Corporate Management Services. “

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.67.

OFC stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average of $28.20. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $24.64 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

