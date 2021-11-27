Courier Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 32,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 195,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other Dominion Energy news, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D opened at $73.67 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $81.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.87. The firm has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

