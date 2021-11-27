Courier Capital LLC Has $225,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

MO opened at $43.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.60 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.