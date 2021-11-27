Courier Capital LLC Has $432,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,351 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,790,125,000 after purchasing an additional 490,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,017,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,567,796,000 after purchasing an additional 251,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,797,000 after purchasing an additional 410,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,519,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,618,000 after purchasing an additional 181,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM stock opened at $175.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $188.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.60.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

