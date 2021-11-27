Courier Capital LLC Has $633,000 Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,864 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,815,813 shares of company stock valued at $631,347,024 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $333.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.48.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

