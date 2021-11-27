Courier Capital LLC Lowers Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 72.8% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 263.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFAV opened at $75.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.86. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

