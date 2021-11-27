Courier Capital LLC Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Courier Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.8% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

PayPal stock opened at $187.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

