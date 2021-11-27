CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of CPPGroup (LON:CPP) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 635 ($8.30) price objective on the stock.

Shares of CPP stock opened at GBX 386 ($5.04) on Wednesday. CPPGroup has a 12-month low of GBX 285.56 ($3.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 585 ($7.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £34.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 423.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 462.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Get CPPGroup alerts:

About CPPGroup

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, and internationally. It sources, creates, distributes, and manages a range of insurance and assistance related products and services, including card protection; identity and cyber risks protection; phone insurance, mobile payment insurance, and virus protection; extended warranty; health and wellbeing; and travel disruption and auto covers, as well as business process management services.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for CPPGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPPGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.