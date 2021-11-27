Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $883.25 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will report $883.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $891.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $875.20 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted sales of $677.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year sales of $3.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.70.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded down $3.95 on Friday, reaching $128.27. 351,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,584. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $178.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

