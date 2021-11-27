Credit Suisse AG Acquires 2,536 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 526,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,302,000 after acquiring an additional 56,936 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 93,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $604,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 78,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 16,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $55.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average of $53.07. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $58.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 48.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WASH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $276,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $421,578.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $762,200. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

