Credit Suisse AG Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 93.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $250.48 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $197.80 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

