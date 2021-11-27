Credit Suisse AG Buys 7,860 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in MBIA were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of MBIA by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of MBIA by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its position in shares of MBIA by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 20,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBI stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. MBIA Inc. has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $16.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $660.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.00.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.11). MBIA had a negative net margin of 140.00% and a negative return on equity of 156.01%.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

