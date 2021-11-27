Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after buying an additional 17,204 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 9,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $107.49 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $154.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

