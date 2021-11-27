Credit Suisse AG Has $549,000 Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 94.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 896,012 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAA stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -600.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.18.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

