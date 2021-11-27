CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 47.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,382 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in CRH by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 21,072.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 116.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in CRH during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in CRH during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.39.

CRH opened at $49.93 on Friday. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average is $50.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

