Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

TSE:CRR.UN opened at C$17.59 on Friday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$13.93 and a 12 month high of C$19.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.81.

In other Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 25,000 shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.35, for a total value of C$458,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$247,729.05.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRR.UN. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.31.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

