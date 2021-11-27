Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,898 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 69,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

JWN opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.25, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average is $32.33. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.87.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

