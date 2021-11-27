Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 47.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,382 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in CRH by 0.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 43.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 69,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 21,228 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the second quarter valued at $1,050,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 15.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,778,000 after purchasing an additional 118,563 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in CRH in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.39.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $49.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.28. CRH plc has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $53.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

