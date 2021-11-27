Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $458,000 Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO opened at $108.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.69 and its 200-day moving average is $95.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $66.51 and a 12 month high of $115.95. The firm has a market cap of $254.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVO. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

