Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $505,000 Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.0% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.3% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $177.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.09 and a 200-day moving average of $176.19. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $183.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,847,505. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.