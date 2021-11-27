Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,593 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of Bancolombia stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.32. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.75.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 11.38%. Analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0672 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

