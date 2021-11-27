Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 34,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TransAlta during the first quarter worth $96,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the second quarter worth $104,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the second quarter worth $177,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 37.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the second quarter worth $279,000. 59.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TAC shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

NYSE:TAC opened at $10.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09. TransAlta Co. has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.25%.

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

