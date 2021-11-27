Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,500 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 147.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $460.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $453.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $441.57. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

